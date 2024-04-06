Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 312 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $412.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.32 and a 200-day moving average of $381.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.