Park Place Capital Corp Has $286,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

VEEV stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,003 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

