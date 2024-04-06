Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Block Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

