Park Place Capital Corp Sells 713 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

