Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.