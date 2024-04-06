Financial Security Advisor Inc. Acquires 1,041 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.8% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $328.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.