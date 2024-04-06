Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $784.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.04 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.61.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

