KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 4.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $51,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $682.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.07 and a 200-day moving average of $575.74. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

