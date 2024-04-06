Financial Security Advisor Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 21,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

