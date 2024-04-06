Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,732 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 93.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

