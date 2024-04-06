Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,403.98 and last traded at $1,387.22. 699,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,024,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,363.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,085.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.