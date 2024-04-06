Park Place Capital Corp Has $140,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Saia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 948.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.79.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $593.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

