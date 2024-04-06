Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.66 billion and $97.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $11.12 or 0.00016343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00149143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.01885389 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 979 active market(s) with $123,453,240.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

