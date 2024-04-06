NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.39 billion and $566.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00010260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,707,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,376,282 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,711,008 with 1,059,210,035 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.11148188 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $711,260,678.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

