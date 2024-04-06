Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Holdings Raised by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,887,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

