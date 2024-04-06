Park Place Capital Corp Sells 477 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,281,052. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

