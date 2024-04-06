Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,161 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

