Park Place Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Park Place Capital Corp owned 0.09% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,083,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

BATS HYDB opened at $46.16 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

