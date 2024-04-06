Park Place Capital Corp Buys 535 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

