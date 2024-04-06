Park Place Capital Corp Makes New $169,000 Investment in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Park Place Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 252,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYDB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

