Park Place Capital Corp Sells 476 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progressive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $211.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

