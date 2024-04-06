Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $393.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

