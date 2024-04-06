Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 620 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

