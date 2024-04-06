Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

