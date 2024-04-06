Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Reduced by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Equinix by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,540,000 after buying an additional 131,503 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $784.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $849.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.34. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

