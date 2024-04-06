Park Place Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 2,000 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after buying an additional 216,595 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.