Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,195 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

