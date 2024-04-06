Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$108.19 and last traded at C$107.87, with a volume of 460991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$100.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

