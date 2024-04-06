Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 182 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,933,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

BHP stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

