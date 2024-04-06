Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.