Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

