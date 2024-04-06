Arvest Trust Co. N A Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.89% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,240 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,588,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after acquiring an additional 593,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FLJP stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.