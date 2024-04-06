Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 2,418,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,016,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

