Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $78.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

