Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

IETC stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

