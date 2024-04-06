Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.63

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 607103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.
Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
