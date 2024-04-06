Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.63

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 607103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Karora Resources

Karora Resources Price Performance

About Karora Resources

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$957.24 million, a PE ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.