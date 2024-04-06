Advisors Preferred LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $138.76 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.