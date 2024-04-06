Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

