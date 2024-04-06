Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

