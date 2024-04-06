Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 29,887 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,887 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.65 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

