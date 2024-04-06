Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

