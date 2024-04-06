Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QLD opened at $85.97 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.