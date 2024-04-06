Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

