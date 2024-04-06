Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 1.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

