Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

