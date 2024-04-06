Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

