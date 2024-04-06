51,872 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

