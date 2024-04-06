Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,840 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

