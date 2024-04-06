Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.60. 1,451,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.54 and its 200-day moving average is $238.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

