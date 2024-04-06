KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,552. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.